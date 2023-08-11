Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 172 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,240,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,080,000 after purchasing an additional 334,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,920,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,243,000 after purchasing an additional 28,791 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,367,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,142,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,019 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,043,589.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $505.51. 324,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $564.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.40.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

