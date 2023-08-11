Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 11th (AMNB, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, BSQR, CARV, CBAY, CCF, CPSH, CVR)

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, August 11th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD). They issued an underweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI). William Blair issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO). William Blair issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR). Capital One Financial Co. issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN). They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

