Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 11th (AMNB, AMPE, AMS, ARGO, BSQR, CARV, CBAY, CCF, CPSH, CVR)

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, August 11th:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSE:CCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSE:CVR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD). They issued an underweight rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair assumed coverage on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI). William Blair issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO). William Blair issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR). Capital One Financial Co. issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NEXON (OTCMKTS:NEXOY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN). They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of voxeljet (NYSE:VJET). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

