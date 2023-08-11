ESSA Pharma’s (EPIX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.

ESSA Pharma Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ EPIX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. 71,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,488. The company has a market cap of $120.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.06. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ESSA Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,869,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after buying an additional 1,228,853 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 575.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 347,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 296,302 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 570.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 342,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 291,300 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 264.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 202,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.