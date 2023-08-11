ESSA Pharma’s (EPIX) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.
ESSA Pharma Trading Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ EPIX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.74. 71,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,488. The company has a market cap of $120.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.06. ESSA Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Free Report) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ESSA Pharma
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
