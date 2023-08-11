EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Short Interest Up 378.3% in July

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,000 shares, a growth of 378.3% from the July 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in EUDA Health stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.16% of EUDA Health as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

EUDA Health stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 102,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,298. EUDA Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

