Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.62-$1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.60.

EVRI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. 1,479,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 2.29. Everi has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.96.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $200.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.43 million. Everi had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 57.13%. On average, analysts expect that Everi will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,143.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 0.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 42.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 4.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,357 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

