Financial Analysis: SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) versus NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. NETSTREIT pays out 820.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers pays out 106.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NETSTREIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NETSTREIT and SITE Centers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $113.39 million 10.54 $8.12 million $0.10 178.35 SITE Centers $554.20 million 5.26 $168.72 million $0.49 28.44

Analyst Recommendations

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than NETSTREIT. SITE Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NETSTREIT and SITE Centers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 0 3 4 0 2.57 SITE Centers 0 4 1 0 2.20

NETSTREIT presently has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. SITE Centers has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 1.66%. Given NETSTREIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NETSTREIT is more favorable than SITE Centers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of NETSTREIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT 4.29% 0.45% 0.30% SITE Centers 21.07% 6.07% 2.81%

Summary

SITE Centers beats NETSTREIT on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

