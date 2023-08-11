Financial Survey: Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) versus Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) and Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Duolingo has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Arts has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Duolingo and Electronic Arts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duolingo -12.38% -9.22% -6.77% Electronic Arts 11.78% 19.49% 11.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

70.3% of Duolingo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Duolingo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Duolingo and Electronic Arts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duolingo 0 4 4 0 2.50 Electronic Arts 0 12 13 0 2.52

Duolingo currently has a consensus price target of $144.38, indicating a potential upside of 2.41%. Electronic Arts has a consensus price target of $140.04, indicating a potential upside of 14.53%. Given Electronic Arts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than Duolingo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Duolingo and Electronic Arts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duolingo $442.39 million 13.08 -$59.57 million ($1.25) -112.78 Electronic Arts $7.43 billion 4.48 $802.00 million $3.23 37.85

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Duolingo. Duolingo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electronic Arts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Duolingo on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duolingo



Duolingo, Inc. operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Electronic Arts



Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands. The company licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution and retail channels, as well as directly to mass market retailers, specialty stores, and distribution arrangements. Electronic Arts Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

