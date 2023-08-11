First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their price target on First Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on First Bancshares from $28.50 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Bancshares presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.60.

First Bancshares Price Performance

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

FBMS opened at $31.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $962.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.89. First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBMS. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancshares by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,705,000 after acquiring an additional 428,546 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 842,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,756,000 after purchasing an additional 283,354 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd lifted its position in First Bancshares by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 391,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 268,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Bancshares by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,011,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,099,000 after acquiring an additional 201,594 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,208,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after buying an additional 186,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

