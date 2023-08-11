First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Purchased by 1776 Wealth LLC

1776 Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 336,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,562 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 12.0% of 1776 Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 1776 Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $20,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,938,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,460 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,810,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,383 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,623,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,766 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,489,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,281 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.55. The stock had a trading volume of 950,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,906. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

