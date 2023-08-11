Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Sells 700 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of COP traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.81. 3,588,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,087,433. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.41 and a 200-day moving average of $105.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.40.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

