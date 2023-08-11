FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $277.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $277.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on FLT. TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.07.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
