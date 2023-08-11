Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $536.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.49 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Fluence Energy’s revenue was up 124.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 5.5 %

FLNC stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,873. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 2.57. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Siemens AG bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $681,508,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 109.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,437,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 752,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,739,000 after acquiring an additional 617,753 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,361,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 516,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $6,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.