Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Raised to $43.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 40.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Flywire Price Performance

FLYW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.63. 2,569,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,913. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.26. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.08 and a beta of 1.13. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $84.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $349,896.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,022 shares in the company, valued at $36,557,051.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flywire news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $349,896.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,557,051.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David R. King sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $32,379.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 377,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,277,661.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,633,031 shares of company stock valued at $50,171,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 259,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,039,000 after buying an additional 106,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,940 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Flywire by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flywire by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,790 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Flywire by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 364,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

