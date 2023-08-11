Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.19. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 3,760 shares changing hands.
Focus Graphite Stock Down 7.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.28.
About Focus Graphite
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Focus Graphite
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.