Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given New $99.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRPT has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRPT

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of FRPT traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.53. 828,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,390. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 0.99. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $36.02 and a fifty-two week high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.86 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Freshpet by 130.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter.

About Freshpet

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.