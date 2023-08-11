Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) PT Lowered to GBX 625 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 690 ($8.82) to GBX 625 ($7.99) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FNLPF. Barclays boosted their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 525 ($6.71) to GBX 650 ($8.31) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 650 ($8.31) to GBX 600 ($7.67) in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.92) to GBX 580 ($7.41) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 620 ($7.92) to GBX 590 ($7.54) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Fresnillo from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Fresnillo Stock Performance

Fresnillo Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Fresnillo has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Juanicipio. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include the Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states; and Juanicipio mine located in the state of Zacatecas.

