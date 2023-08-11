GAM Holding AG Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,677 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $1,467,351,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 409.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,011,105 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $331,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,686 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.26.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,129,184. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.39. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $152.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

