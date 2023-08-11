Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gentera from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup downgraded Gentera from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.
Gentera Price Performance
About Gentera
Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.
