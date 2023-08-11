Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GLBE

Global-e Online Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLBE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.88. 1,381,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,219. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 1.29. Global-e Online has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $45.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.79 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,057,000. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,524,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,993,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global-e Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.