Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Cut to $41.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global-e Online has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on GLBE
Global-e Online Stock Up 0.2 %
Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.79 million. Global-e Online had a negative net margin of 34.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts expect that Global-e Online will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLBE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,057,000. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,524,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,993,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global-e Online
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- 5 Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Pharmaceutical Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.