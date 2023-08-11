GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GFS. Bank of America dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. HSBC lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.88. 2,513,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,777. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.85. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

