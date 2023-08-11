Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.1 %

GBDC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. 713,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,966. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.46.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 136.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,380. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.91% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

