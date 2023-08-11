Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) PT Raised to $15.00

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GBDC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

GBDC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. 713,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,966. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 8,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBDC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. 40.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

