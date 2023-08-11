GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.38.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GDRX

GoodRx Price Performance

Shares of GDRX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. 2,431,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,024. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85. GoodRx has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.75, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 207.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in GoodRx by 1,415.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.