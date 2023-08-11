Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Northland Securities from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Northland Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 282.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gorilla Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.80 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Gorilla Technology Group stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,937,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,620. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Gorilla Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) by 3,846.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384,690 shares during the quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. owned 0.57% of Gorilla Technology Group worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

