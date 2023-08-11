Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.34. 1,436,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,087. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.49 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

In related news, CFO Charles Bracher sold 106,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $3,216,484.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,200.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 79,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,395,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 106,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $3,216,484.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,200.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,795 shares of company stock worth $5,836,895 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

