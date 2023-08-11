Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Stock Price Up 5.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBIGet Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 2,386,770 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 10,382,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The textile maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 409.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

