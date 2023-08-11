HC Wainwright Lowers Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Price Target to $8.00

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Terns Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

TERN has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TERN traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.71. 648,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,057. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $14.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a market cap of $409.78 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -1.10.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $296,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,862 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.