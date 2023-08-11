Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 87.50% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. 500.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

NASDAQ HGBL traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. 491,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,488. Heritage Global has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,336,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Global by 940.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200,937 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage Global by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 151,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 79,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Heritage Global by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

