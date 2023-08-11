HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Given New $58.00 Price Target at UBS Group

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.91.

HF Sinclair stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $66.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 15.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

