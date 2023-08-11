Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group to Outperform

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $7.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $3.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Holley’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Holley from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Holley from $3.75 to $6.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Holley from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Holley currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.97.

Shares of Holley stock opened at $7.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. Holley has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.98 million. Holley had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. Research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280,253 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Holley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Holley by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 801,808 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Holley by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 569,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Holley by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,699,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 355,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

