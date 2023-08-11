Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.07.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.67. 2,687,247 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,838,724. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.87 and its 200 day moving average is $195.81. The stock has a market cap of $126.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honeywell International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.