Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $188.74 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $535,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

