Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hostess Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hostess Brands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.38. 1,253,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,978. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hostess Brands has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.24 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Hostess Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1,644.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,684,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,428 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,544,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States and Canada. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

