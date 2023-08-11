HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CICC Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.90) to GBX 800 ($10.22) in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.63) to GBX 722 ($9.23) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.73) to GBX 900 ($11.50) in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.97) to GBX 820 ($10.48) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $743.70.

Get HSBC alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Trading Down 1.0 %

HSBC Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. HSBC has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 186.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7,993.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 62.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,765 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,928,000. 1.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.