Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.03

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.03 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10.20 ($0.13). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,267,282 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 13.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.13 million, a PE ratio of -179.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

