Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.03

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.03 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10.20 ($0.13). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.20 ($0.13), with a volume of 1,267,282 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on HUM. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "speculative buy" rating and issued a GBX 22 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.
Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.
