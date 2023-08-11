Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ichor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.71.

Get Ichor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ichor

Ichor Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.84. 153,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Ichor has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $39.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77. The firm has a market cap of $983.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $225.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ichor

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,544 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $154,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,948 shares in the company, valued at $723,949.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Ichor by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ichor by 51.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.