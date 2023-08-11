ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 25.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

ICL Group Trading Down 0.3 %

ICL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. 256,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ICL Group has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in ICL Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICL. StockNews.com began coverage on ICL Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on ICL Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ICL Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also

