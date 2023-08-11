ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-6.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on ICU Medical from $200.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

ICU Medical Trading Up 0.8 %

ICUI stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.22. 135,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,230. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $128.90 and a 12 month high of $212.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.41.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $568.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.30 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ICU Medical

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $5,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,139.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 30,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $5,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,139.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 194 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $36,939.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,481 shares in the company, valued at $281,997.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,194 shares of company stock valued at $11,097,640 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICU Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in ICU Medical by 71.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $337,542,000 after purchasing an additional 632,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,073,000 after buying an additional 476,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 24,085.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,526,000 after buying an additional 172,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $20,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

