Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW traded down $4.37 on Friday, hitting $237.43. 1,889,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,346. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.27 and a fifty-two week high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $247.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $237.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

