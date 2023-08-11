ING Groep NV Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 763.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,405 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $33,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.82. 919,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,188. The company has a market cap of $104.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.29.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 60.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.