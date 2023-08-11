ING Groep NV Has $27.09 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 156.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,299 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $27,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Waste Management by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 195.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

NYSE:WM traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.94. The company had a trading volume of 932,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

