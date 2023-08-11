ING Groep NV Has $28.45 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1,687.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,127 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,481,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,130,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $16.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $3,206.23. 214,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,800.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,641.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $3,251.71.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,086.80.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.69, for a total transaction of $1,974,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,699 shares in the company, valued at $107,147,850.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total transaction of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,973,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

