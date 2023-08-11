ING Groep NV Has $35 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174,817 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $35,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,939,454 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.13.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE:DHR traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $255.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,431. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $221.22 and a 1-year high of $303.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

