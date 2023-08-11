ING Groep NV Purchases 1,688,052 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ING Groep NV boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 458.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,056,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688,052 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $39,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.8% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 78,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 17,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,214,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,697,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.28. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

