ING Groep NV Purchases 2,618,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6,088.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,661,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618,000 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $68,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,192,621,000 after buying an additional 132,237,142 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $675,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,567 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,897,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.79. 2,653,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,462,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

