ING Groep NV Purchases 91,863 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,863 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned about 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $45,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 17,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.1% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.4% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 10,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 3.1 %

MPC stock traded up $4.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.75. 4,388,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,795,542. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $149.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.61 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

