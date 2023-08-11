ING Groep NV Raises Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,178 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV owned 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $52,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $2,139,000. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 50,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 120,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Edward Jones cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.37.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.21. 6,813,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,689,688. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.94 and a 52-week high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.