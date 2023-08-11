ING Groep NV Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 897,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506,394 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.6% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $163,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.04. 2,872,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686,189. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.98 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.