ING Groep NV Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 752,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $111,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,038 shares of company stock valued at $8,460,839. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,861,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,425,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $150.76 and a 200 day moving average of $147.79. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

