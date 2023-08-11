ING Groep NV Sells 18,391 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

ING Groep NV cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,391 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $25,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.8 %

Analog Devices stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.21. 2,830,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,422. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.85. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $200.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

